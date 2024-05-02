4,000 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,248,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,815,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,595,000 after buying an additional 732,115 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

