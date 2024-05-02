526 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $385.00. The stock had a trading volume of 66,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,995. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.