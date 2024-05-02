5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:FEAM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 30,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.87.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.