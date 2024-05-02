5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
NASDAQ:FEAM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 30,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.87.
