5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

5E Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 28,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.87.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

