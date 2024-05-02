5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

FEAM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,732. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.87.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Read More

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.