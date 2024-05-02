64,590 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

