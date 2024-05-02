698 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock worth $11,508,906. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $331.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.60 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

