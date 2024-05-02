738 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $733.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $775.84. 689,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,018. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $399.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $737.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $761.41 and its 200 day moving average is $669.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.