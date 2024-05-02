797 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

EWU opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.