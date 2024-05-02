854 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Berry Wealth Group LP

Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.37.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.87. 1,883,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,103. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $196.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

