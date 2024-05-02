9,141 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 212,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,812. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

