96,309 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Haleon by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 389,194 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 36.8% in the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 709,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 190,836 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 345,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $15,225,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 49.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 216,478 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLN. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN remained flat at $8.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,323. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.