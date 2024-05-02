A10 Networks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

A10 Networks has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

A10 Networks Trading Up 17.7 %

Shares of ATEN opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.13. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ATEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,451.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 2,047 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $26,733.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $643,231.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,146 shares of company stock worth $1,598,166 over the last three months. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

