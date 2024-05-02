Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,331,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,877.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Neil Desai sold 17,772 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $41,053.32.
- On Monday, March 4th, Neil Desai sold 14,964 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $31,424.40.
- On Friday, March 1st, Neil Desai sold 27,036 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $53,260.92.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Neil Desai sold 42,000 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $73,080.00.
Aadi Bioscience Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of AADI stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $47.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.62. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $8.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.20% of Aadi Bioscience worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.
About Aadi Bioscience
Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.
