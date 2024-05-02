AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,779 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $22,784,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,778,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AAON by 49.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $94.47 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.91.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. AAON’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,768 over the last 90 days. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.