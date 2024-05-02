AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1176 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPLS opened at $34.47 on Thursday. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98.
AB Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
