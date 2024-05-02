Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $3.40-3.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.700 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.10. 542,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,677. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.