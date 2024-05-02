Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.240-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.24-1.32 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

AKR traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,802. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.56, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 900.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.