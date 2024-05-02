Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $7.80 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $232.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.01.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

