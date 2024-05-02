ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.56). ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,313.37% and a negative net margin of 344.15%. The business had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADCT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,237. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

