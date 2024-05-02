Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adient by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Adient by 11.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Adient by 136.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,604 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Adient stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Adient has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adient will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

