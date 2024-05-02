Advanced Energy Industries’ (AEIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $117.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEIS. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.86.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.64. The stock had a trading volume of 58,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.