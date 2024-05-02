Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $4,181,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $145.04. 28,513,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,942,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.