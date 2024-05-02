Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $227,566,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $351,925,000 after buying an additional 1,825,557 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $169,199,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $144.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

