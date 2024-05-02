Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the first quarter worth $1,600,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Aegon by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,039,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Trading Up 1.1 %

AEG opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

