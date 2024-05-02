AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. AerCap updated its FY24 guidance to ~$9.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.200-9.200 EPS.

AerCap Stock Up 1.5 %

AER traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $86.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,745. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

