AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AER. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Get AerCap alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AerCap

AerCap Stock Performance

AER opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average is $75.27.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AerCap by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,082 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in AerCap by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AerCap by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.