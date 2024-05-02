AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Raised to $94.00 at Barclays

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

AER has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Get AerCap alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AerCap

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $86.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,978. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AerCap will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after buying an additional 1,901,459 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,633,000 after buying an additional 1,476,236 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,708,000 after buying an additional 215,460 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,069,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after buying an additional 211,260 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AerCap by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.