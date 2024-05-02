Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,362,500 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 2,228,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.8 days.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOIFF opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.04. Africa Oil has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

Africa Oil Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

