AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.21. 1,852,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,786,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jonestrading dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $38,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after buying an additional 3,367,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,509,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.