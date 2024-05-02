Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $782,855,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $626,981,000 after acquiring an additional 152,166 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,380,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after acquiring an additional 665,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.4 %

AEM stock opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $67.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.