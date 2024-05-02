Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Update

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,800 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 419,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 323,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ALEX stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 60,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 322,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 70,251 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,062,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,441 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

