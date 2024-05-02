Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE:ALC traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,905. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.85. Algoma Central has a 52 week low of C$14.14 and a 52 week high of C$15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$567.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.23. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of C$201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$186.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algoma Central will post 1.7588235 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

