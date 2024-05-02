AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target Cut to $39.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AB. Bank of America lowered their price target on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AB opened at $33.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,328,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Articles

