Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share.
NYSE:ALL traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,178. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of -139.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Allstate has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.77%.
ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.71.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
