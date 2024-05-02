Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 487 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,974,000 after buying an additional 149,838 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,061,000 after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,295 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 2.1 %

URI opened at $653.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $682.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.