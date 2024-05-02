Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 525 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Gartner by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $422.39 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.43 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 147.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.50.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

