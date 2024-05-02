Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,950 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

