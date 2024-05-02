Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Boston Omaha at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOC. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 489.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 466,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 123,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BOC opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $24.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

