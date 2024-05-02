Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $244,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.