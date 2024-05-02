Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $205,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $172.31 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.77.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,715 shares of company stock worth $4,212,202 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Wedbush increased their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

