Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.