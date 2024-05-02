Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 456 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.56. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

