Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.