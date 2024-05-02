Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 220,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 184,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

