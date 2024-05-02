Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $165.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $176.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

