Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 0.2%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $180.51 and last traded at $180.67. 17,190,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 42,642,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 10,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

