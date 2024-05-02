American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Update

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

American Aires Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAIRF opened at $0.96 on Thursday. American Aires has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

About American Aires

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

