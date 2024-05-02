American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Update

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
American Aires Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AAIRF opened at $0.96 on Thursday. American Aires has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.
About American Aires
