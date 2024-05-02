American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Stock Position Lifted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QGRO. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of QGRO opened at $79.38 on Thursday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $77.05.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

