American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,550,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 22,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AEO

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,319 shares of company stock worth $1,732,938 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,453,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,734,000 after buying an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,846,000 after purchasing an additional 284,965 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 155,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.